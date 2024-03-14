Business IT Analyst
2024-03-14
R&D Collaboration Specialist to support in TRATON Collaboration
Looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity to apply your business analysis and collaboration skills? And to contribute to the future of transport solutions?
Look no further than our dynamic team at EYMCP - Collaboration Product Information Sharing! We're seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join us in supporting ongoing Common Product development projects and enabling the TRATON Modular System (TMS).
Who are we?
In our Value Creation Team - Product Information Flow (VCT PIF), we are on a mission to deliver processes and solutions for short and mid-term integration of product information between systems at TRATON brands and to support a seamless transition of brands into the TRATON Modular System.
We are a team of 12 with Product Owners, Business Analysts, UI/UX/CX Specialists, DEAs, and one group manager. We are a mix of different personalities and experiences with different backgrounds which makes us a complementary and diverse team. We always strive to work in teams, small or big, so no one is left behind. We support each other to enable a healthy work-life balance, we have an open climate and have fun together.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What will you do?
As a Business IT Analyst/R&D Collaboration Specialist, you'll have the chance to work closely with product development projects and translate their needs into process and IT solutions. As a Business Analyst for one or more of the agile teams in VCT PIF, you will be a crucial part of a team giving them a direct line of sight to users and have the chance to work closely with product development projects and translate their needs into process and IT solutions. You'll collaborate with stakeholders in Sweden, the USA, Brazil, Germany, and China within the TRATON group to ensure requirements are aligned and fulfilled. With your knowledge of Requirements Management, PLM/PDM systems, and Agile methodology, you'll be an essential part of our team.
In return, we offer an inspiring and multicultural environment, with the opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues and be part of an evolving journey. If you're a team player with excellent communication skills and experience in product development, product description, or IT development, we want to hear from you!
How can you contribute to the team?
Work closely with the product development projects to get a good understanding of their challenges and needs regarding product information exchange.
Translate these challenges & needs into capabilities and methods to be able to provide clear requirements for system development or changes to existing systems.
Have a continuous dialogue with our stakeholders in Sweden, the USA, Brazil, Germany, and China within the TRATON Group.
Secure that the requirements are aligned between the involved companies in the TRATON group and/or external partners.
Work iteratively with the product manager, product owner, architects, and IT development team to ensure that the requirements are fulfilled and customer value is rolled out in a planned way.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a positive person who takes initiative, without prestige, and has good communication skills as the position requires with several different stakeholders across the functions and countries. You have an organized and methodical approach to gathering requirements. You are focused on results and are open-minded about finding ways to solve technical challenges.
We would also like that...
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, IT, or equivalent work experience.
You have experience in requirements management and refining requirements in the IT area.
You have knowledge of product development processes in Automotive R&D and/or experience from working with PLM/PDM systems.
You have knowledge of Lean/Agile methodology.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish and German, it is a merit.
Experience in working with Jira, Confluence, and working at an international company is also a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Saheer Sayyed (Group Manager, Collaboration Product Information Sharing, EYMCP), at +46855389144.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-07. We will start the selection on week 14.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process, as well as competency-based interviews. A background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
