Business Improvement PMO Manager
2025-12-09
The opportunity
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Business Improvement PMO Manager to lead and evolve our Project Management Office (PMO) with a focus on Business Improvements, project delivery excellence, and capability development. This role is pivotal in shaping project governance, coaching project now focusing on continuing supporting the business. As a PMO Manager for our Improvement projects you will be an managers, and driving strategic initiatives that enhance business performance.
We take pride in our accomplishments and play a vital role in guiding our strategic direction, with our digitalization project serving as a key factor in the organization's success. Lars Lindgren, Management Information System Manager, HVDC
How you'll make an impact
Lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of standardized project management methodologies, tools, and templates, ensuring consistent governance across all initiatives.
Coach and mentor project managers to enhance delivery outcomes and leadership skills, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the PMO.
Drive onboarding and training programs for new project managers, and maintain a knowledge base of PMO resources and learning materials.
Identify and drive process improvement initiatives to optimize workflows, reduce waste, and increase project efficiency.
Support strategic planning, project prioritization, and resource allocation to ensure alignment with business goals and strategic objectives.
Your background
You have at least a university degree in IT, Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
Proven experience in PMO leadership or senior project management roles.
Strong knowledge of project management methodologies (e.g., PPS, Agile).
Experience in business improvement, change management, organizational development and or process optimization initiatives.
Familiarity with project portfolio management tools.
Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9635971