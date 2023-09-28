Business Expert in Content Management Platforms Mäster
2023-09-28
Company Description
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Technology development in combination of new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. In order to cater for the individual needs of customers, Business Tech delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Job Description
Are you an experienced Business Expert with a passion for delivering outstanding results in a fast paced digital retail environment? Do you have what it takes to support on leading the product development, modernization and scalability of tech product in our global eCommerce business? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are seeking a talented Business Expert to assume a new role with the responsibility of developing internal tools used by our colleagues on the marketing and content management fronts. As a Business Expert in Marketing Content Management Platforms and Web Management Systems, you will contribute to the ideation, analysis, and development stages to create seamless and scalable solutions that automate the content planning, creation and optimization process.
The Content Management Platforms product team within the Marketing Business Components area is on a mission to transform the way we create, manage, and automate marketing and ecommerce content. We aim to provide a modern, relevant, and unique content creation experience for our business users and content creators. Our goal is to automate business processes, decrease time to value, and drive sales and profit.
Our team is part of the Consumer & Sales Unit, a global cross-functional and customer-centric function within the H&M Brand tech team. Our focus is to deliver platforms and systems that enable an outstanding customer experience.
Responsibilities
As a Business Expert within a product team, your primary responsibility is to ensure that the product meets end-user needs and brings value to the business. You will closely collaborate with product managers, data analysts, engineers, experience designers, and other stakeholders. Your main focus will be identifying and prioritizing desired effects for the product and determining how these effects can be realized to deliver business value. You will leverage your subject matter expertise in the business area as well as your technical and data perspective.
In addition, your responsibilities will include:
Acting as a natural point of contact to foster understanding of the product's purpose and plan, both within the product team and across other teams.
Identifying new product features based on desired business outcomes and customer needs, while assessing feasibility and requirements.
Translating business needs into user stories that will be implemented in the product.
Developing a deep understanding of existing business needs and processes within the area, utilizing data and user insights to provide critical material for making informed business decisions and scaling initiatives.
Assisting in the definition of acceptance criteria for the product.
Qualifications
As a Business Expert, you have the ability to understand and analyze information and determine best course of action, resulting in business value & end-user satisfaction. You take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in in a fast-paced dynamic and technical environment. You have great skills in influencing others, at all levels within the organization and you can effectively communicate your ideas, both within the team and with different stakeholder groups and prioritize what needs to be done based on business requirements and potential impact. You are truly a doer, willing to get hands-on solving any problems needed to help the product move forward.
In addition to this, we're looking for someone who has:
Proven experience (5+ Years) within the area of tech solutions related to content creation, management, and automation.
Hands on experience in business requirement gathering, analysis, reporting and documentation.
Previous working experience in Online Business Operations, Marketing Operations in retail or similar content heavy industries.
Experience working with and managing external suppliers and solution providers.
Strong understanding of user behaviors, customer journey, end-user feedback.
Ability to understand digital product development from ideation to release.
Ability to create business cases and tie it to product value proposition based on identified market opportunity.
Strong ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members.
Strong communication and coordination skills to set processes, identify new possibilities and engage community to share best practices.
Project & stakeholders management skills with strong understanding of agile ways of working and tools (Jira, Confluence, etc.)
Additional Information
What we offer
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc., you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future of fashion & style. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
