Om tjänsten Uppdragsperiod: 01-okt-2025 - 31-mar-2026
We need a Business Expert that is used to coordinate and drive development in SuccessFactors Compensation module. The work aims to ensure we have correct comp data for countries in SuccessFactors. The data in SF should be synced with the local payroll solution to ensure data quality. Coordinating the final wave of getting comp data into SF and ensuring that local requirements are fulfilled by documenting requirements and follow up that the config resources implement them.Also the assignment is supporting partly deployed solutions:Assist to contribute of the design of the Succession module in the best way.. Please note that alot of the process mapping and part of the config work has been done, and we need an expert to improve the design, and convert the many business needs into functional requirements that our inhouse app consultant can then build. Expectations on the senior consultant is to advice give clear recommendations and guidence since this process have been supported by manual work previously.It is important that the consultant has vast experience of Performance and Talent Management implementations cross different organizations (preferably larger, global organisations) where the person has helped the client find the best solution for their business, based on SF best practise. The assignment also includes supporting in the continued roll-out of Performance & Goals, where the next wave is to design and implement the module for store mgmt and we need to ensure that Talent management solution aligns with our perfomance and goals concept.
Kvalifikationer Must have extensive and recent experience of Compensation, Succession & Development and Performance and Goals modules in SF.
