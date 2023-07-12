Business Development Manager - Warehouse Automation
FlexLink is on an exciting journey and this vacancy is one of the new roles in our organisation! This is a newly established role with a new focus area, which means that there will be plenty of opportunity to tailor the position after your knowledge and experience. Sounds like a journey you want to be part of? Then keep reading!
About the role
As Business Development Manager you will be responsible for development of FlexLink's warehouse automation business that is driven by the shift towards the e-commerce channel. You will work in close collaboration with our sales units across Europe, to ensure the execution of our projects towards our clients working with warehouse automation in different material handling applications.
Our new Business Development Manager will establish market network, generate business together with our sales units and manage some customer projects. Your job is to ensure that FlexLink develops business opportunities in the warehouse automation industry by adapting know-how, sales drive, competence and offer portfolio.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Develop and manage our warehouse automation segment
Ensuring the continuous growth of revenues and profitability of the business
Drive the market development within warehouse automation with a focus on material handling solutions for the e-commerce applications
Develops and manages long term relationships with key accounts
Verify and track the achievement of business goals
Continuously monitoring the evolution and trends
Own and drive the business model, offer portfolio and segment pricing
Understanding the customer's business and priorities as well as influencing customer strategy
This is you
We believe that our Business Development Manager is an entrepreneur by heart with a strategic mind. You have the drive to build this function and to develop it further with your leadership skills. You are also a team player who communicates and has good influencing skills. You will be a key person in connecting several Coesia Companies to influence and develop new concepts that offer smart solutions for our customers.
Required skills:
Substantial experience in automation and material handling within automated warehouses solutions in the e-commerce industry
Experience in distribution and warehouse handling
Previous experience with technical sales
Key customer management
Planning and roadmap development
High knowledge of business model innovation, portfolio management, and customer process know-how
Excellent understanding of value proposition
Technical/Engineering educational background or equivalent experience
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
We also believe that you live around the Gothenburg area or within commuting distance to the office. UK applicants are also considered as you can be based from our office in Milton Keynes.
Working at FlexLink
As a part of the dynamic and inspiring work environment at FlexLink, you have every opportunity to grow - in all aspects. You will be a member of a prosperous and innovative company with collaborative teams that will inspire you to ignite your potential and expand your horizons. We apply a hybrid remote working policy, and you will have flexible working hours.
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,100 employees and a turnover of 244 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah at siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
