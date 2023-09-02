Business developer/Secretary
2023-09-02
Founded in 2017, we work exclusively on Social Impact & Sustainable Development Projects. We use Tech & Design to help social entrepreneurs. We are a team of 13 different nationalities and 21 people in total. With 7 people based in Stockholm, Södermalm.
We are looking for a Project Management Intern to train and work alongside us in Sweden. We are looking for people with an interest in working as part of a startup in sustainable development.
Job Description
Should like to travel in EU and also outside EU
Analyse, plan and develop requirements in reference to scheduled projects
Assign and oversee the daily tasks while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones
Act as a liaison between the team and the rest of the organisation
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02
E-post: kay@bothofus.se
