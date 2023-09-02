Evaluation and Analysis Engineer
2023-09-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Växjö
We are currently looking for Evaluation and Analysis Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Job Description :
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of battery engineering, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. You'll contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions.
You will
Contribute to the battery Cell and Module evaluation & analysis team. You are keen for the challenge of developing testing methods for a variety of battery cell and module technologies and adjacent areas such as electrical, material, mechanical, thermal, safety and aging. You will also be involved in data analysis and enjoy applying your analytical brain to tough problems. You are interested in working in an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people. You will be encouraged to speak up! We want you to be heard.
Hold ownership of design evaluation & analysis plan for specific projects
Prepare, execute and document testing activities on battery cells and modules
Regular report on all evaluation & analysis activities
Collaborate within your own team as well as other battery related teams and support cross functionally
How to succeed
You demonstrate that you can be a technical team player with strong collaboration skills. You have the analytic mindset of a true problem solver. With extensive experience from Li-ion battery development and design you can easily plan, align, and focus on the most important things and highest priorities. You have a can-do attitude and like to deliver with a great outcome.
You are also
Innovative and hold a Master of Science or preferably PhD in Electrochemistry, Chemical, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical and Materials engineering or equivalent
Proven experience and fluency with at least 3 years of industrial experience of lithium-ion battery design & development. This includes battery cell, module, certifications, standard and the production process
Comfortable to work in an Agile way, using work sprints and collaborative decision making to get the best possible results
Interested to learn and expand your skills, already holding a firm understanding of Li-ion battery technologies and systems
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Who are we at Electromobility
We are responsible for developing electromobility solutions. This means we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the electrical storage system (ESS). Our work includes advanced engineering, product development, and the maintenance phase. We secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We also create opportunities for all business areas within the Så ansöker du
