Business Developer at BU Aerospace Systems

Your role
You will be a member of the marketing and sales team at business unit Aerospace Systems, where you will be responsible for development and coordination of marketing activities and winning new business. Our marketing activities are worldwide in cooperation with our local marketing organizations. Our business portfolio includes T-7 in partnership with Boeing, commercial airframe assemblies and establishing a footprint in the sustainable aviation industry. Your role as Business developer will give you opportunities to build an extensive network, domestically and on the export market. You will work in close cooperation with the BU Aerospace Systems sales and marketing organization, as well as with the other departments within the BU Aerospace Systems and the Saab Group Marketing and Sales offices deployed internationally.
Example of responsibilities in the Business Developer role are:
*
Marketing analysis and forecasting
*
Concept development
*
Capture planning and strategies
*
Business model development
*
Compile Marketing and capture plans
*
Market events and marketing and sales activities in general
*
Support forecast assessment, in CRM and to Head of M&S
*
Support the budget, forecasts and LTOIP process
*
Compile and support Sales Funnel data
*
Bid management support including leading RFI/RFP responses
*
Drive compliance, WB process and WS information Management within the BD organization
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you need to have a forward leaning approach with respect to new ideas, concepts and way of doing business and you are a business-oriented person with great communication skills. You are used to efficiently collaborating with team members as well as other stakeholders on different levels. You are structured and have an analytical mind-set enabling you to adapt to different circumstances.
You must love to argue for and with conviction communicate your innovative ideas in a critical scrutiny environment internally but also in a global complex business environment. You shall have a customer-oriented mentality with a large portion of innovative attitude and proven skills to convince other people.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organization with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Aerospace Systems develop, industrialize, manufacture and provides technical support to flying airframe assemblies, including systems for the business unit's external civilian and military customers such as Airbus and Boeing. The Business Unit is responsible for the partnership, execution and further development of the Boeing-Saab T-7 Advanced Pilot Trainer System. The business unit has a total of 400 employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
