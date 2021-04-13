Business Developer - Wltajm AB - Kontorsjobb i Malmö
Business Developer
Wltajm AB / Kontorsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-13
Responsibilities:
Identifying business opportunities
Taking lead in pursuing projects from start to finish
Become a subject matter expert on "WLTAJM AB" business solutions, processes and operations, and remain up-to-date on industry news
Building and maintaining successful relationships with prospects and clients
YOUR TALENT:
5-10 years' experience from B2B Sales and/or business development
Proven track record of increasing revenue
A creative mind with a can-do attitude
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English preferably Arabic and Swedish
Team player with an upbeat attitude and flexibility
- Self-motivated with ability to work independently
Experience within project management
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Adress
WLTAJM AB
Västkustvägen 19 Vån 3
21124 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5689462
