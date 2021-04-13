Business Developer - Wltajm AB - Kontorsjobb i Malmö
Business Developer
Wltajm AB / Kontorsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-13

Responsibilities:
* Identifying business opportunities
* Taking lead in pursuing projects from start to finish
* Become a subject matter expert on "WLTAJM AB" business solutions, processes and operations, and remain up-to-date on industry news
* Building and maintaining successful relationships with prospects and clients
YOUR TALENT:
* 5-10 years' experience from B2B Sales and/or business development
* Proven track record of increasing revenue
* A creative mind with a can-do attitude
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English preferably Arabic and Swedish
* Team player with an upbeat attitude and flexibility
- Self-motivated with ability to work independently
* Experience within project management

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13

Adress
WLTAJM AB
Västkustvägen 19 Vån 3
21124 Malmö

Jobbnummer
5689462

