Business Developer - Carbon Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Business Developer - Carbon Market
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be built, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our outstanding perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to expansive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more efficiently and optimally by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
Who We Are
Nasdaq is looking for a Business Developer to join our Carbon Market team within the European Markets organization.
The Voluntary Carbon Market is still nascent, and Nasdaq will play a key role in shaping a well-functioning carbon market that will help corporates and companies in their net-zero strategy. The Nasdaq Carbon team is leading the development of a more transparent and trusted carbon removal market, to support allocation of capital to relevant project with the aim to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Integrity, Transparency and Technology will play a key role in this journey.
The Carbon Business Development team lead Nasdaq's ambition in driving the scale up of carbon removals, by executing on Nasdaq capabilities in operating markets, technology and data. The Carbon team consists of 3 pillars: Market Development, Sales Enablement and Business Development. The team is also responsible for Nasdaq's ownership and partnership with Puro.earth, the leading carbon crediting platform for engineered carbon removals.
What You Will Do
You will be part of a small and specialized team within Nasdaq's European Market Services organization. As this field is growing your responsibility may change but you can expect to work with
Driving new business opportunities
Developing new products and solutions
Sizing of opportunities and market
Pricing strategies
Supporting cross-team efforts on corporates, technology and data
What We Expect
To succeed in this role, besides having a genuine curiosity about the carbon market, we are interested in candidates with
Proven work experience as a Business Developer
Ability to lead and manage highly complex project deliveries
Excellent communication skills in English (additional languages are meriting)
The ability to take ownership and drive initiatives
A degree qualified in Economics, Law, Business, Engineering or Finance or related field.
What happens now?
If you think you would thrive in this role, then we would love to hear from you! Follow the link to apply, and one of our team members be in touch. This is a full-time position in Stockholm, Copenhagen, London or Paris. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than April 26th.
Nasdaq offers our employees a strong compensation package that includes an annual bonus, equity grant, and access to an employee stock purchase program. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting with a minimum of 2 days per week in the office.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/136565040 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/136565040
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
8630653