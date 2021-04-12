Business/Data Analyst - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Datajobb i Älmhult

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult2021-04-12At Business Area (BA) IKEA Home smart you will join an amazing group of talented, passionate people with an entrepreneurial mindset who are set on democratizing the smart home. We develop smart products to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realize their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home.To succeed, we look for new ways of integrating technology and digital solutions into furniture and life at home. We explore opportunities throughout the home, and we work closely with other Business Areas to both drive transformation of the existing range and develop new smart products to attract new customers to IKEA. We're still at the beginning-there is lots more to come.We are now looking for Business/Data AnalystDo you want to be part of a journey where we are taking the business analysis work to a new level? If yes, this could be something for you.We are looking for a new Business/Data Analyst for BA IKEA Home smart to join our Business Navigation team.The core of your work will be to analyze relevant data and measurements of our ecosystem & products usage and provide insights to the business teams. You will also be responsible to define ways of working and establish a process to map business requirements, acting as a main requester and receiver of data that will support our business development.You have a high interest in tech-questions, you are a builder and like to create new concepts and processes. You are an advanced Excel user and like to find new ways of working. You also have a good capability to visualize and communicate data in an easy and understandable way.Furthermore, you will:Identify and suggest better solutions based on data analysis and insights. This includes both physical and digital products & featuresSupport in development and release of measurements and performance indicatorsWork closely with the Engineering data team that is responsible to implement the data infrastructureInteract with a wide stakeholder base within our BA and within IKEAThe position will be placed in Älmhult, Sweden. You will be reporting to Business Navigation Manager.We offer you the possibility to work in a multicultural and international organization that sees diversity as competitive advantage. Our work environment is defined as open-minded where we let all employees have the possibility to influence the organization and focus.Sounds interesting?Please send us your application incl. CV and Cover letter in English no later than 28 April 2021. We will review applicants along the way and may close the ad a bit earlier if we have found the right candidate, so don't hesitate to apply today.If you have any questions concerning the recruitment process, please contact Christina Appelqvist at +46 766113408.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-12Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12IKEA of Sweden AB5686553