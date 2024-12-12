Business Controller Propulsion Development
Shape the Future with Us at Propulsion Development
Do you want to contribute to Scania's journey towards sustainable transport solutions and Science Based Targets? Are you attracted to working in an organization that actively strives for a transformation to a value flow-based development landscape? Then Propulsion Development is the right place for you!
We are in an exciting phase with a strong focus on the development of both electrified powertrain solutions and conventional transmission solutions for the entire TRATON group.
Role Description
As a Business Controller within Propulsion Development, you are responsible for the financial area of the entire department and the follow-up of other business-related KPIs. In this role, you work on many issues directly with the department manager, section managers, group managers, and leaders in the value flows within ePropulsion and Conventional Drivetrain. Your main responsibilities include:
Forecasting and Budgeting: You will be involved in creating and following up on the department's financial forecasts and budgeting work, and you will have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of the process for the entire TRATON.
Financial Reporting: Responsible for compiling and analyzing financial statements.
Cost and Resource Estimations: You will participate in estimating costs and resources for various projects.
Project Follow-up: Monitor and analyze project initiatives, investments, and invoice management.
Operational Follow-up and KPI Management: You will help ensure that the department achieves its goals by tracking relevant key performance indicators.
Method and Process Development: Contribute to improving and streamlining working methods within the value flow transformation.
Ad-Hoc: Business-driven financial-related issues.
In this role you also collaborate with other Business Controllers in R&D - primarily within the Powertrain Development sector - as well as with our cross-functions at the company.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
An academic degree in Economics, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent.
Several years of experience in Business Controlling or a similar position.
Good communication skills in English and Swedish are meritorious.
Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and work independently.
A proactive attitude and a natural desire to improve and develop working methods.
Ability to collaborate with and challenge others at various levels within the organization.
We look forward to welcoming you to our team at Propulsion Development - together we shape the future of sustainable transport solutions!
We offer
As an employee at Scania, we offer, in addition to career and development opportunities, other benefits such as a company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunch, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
More Information
For questions regarding the position, contact:
Per-Johan Jansson, recruiting manager, +46 8 553 505 97
Application
Does the position sound appealing? You are warmly welcome to submit your application, which is expected to include both a CV and a cover letter to help us understand why you are the right person for the job! Apply no later than January 6, 2025.
