Business controller for Ovako AB

2023-06-15
At Ovako, we are proud of our steel, as well as the responsibility we take to contribute to a more sustainable society.
Did you know, for example, that all our steel is produced from recycled steel scrap? This means that our steel production has as much as 80 percent less carbon footprint, compared to the global average We take great pride in this achievement!
We are now looking for a Business Controller to join the Group Business control team at Ovako, based in Stockholm. You have a passion for analyzing data and have a business-driven and pro-active personality. As a Business Controller you will contribute with data driven analysis, act as a business partner to the Finance community and provide support to the Commercial organization. This is an important role within Ovako where you are trusted to run your area, based on your expertise and experience.
Job description
As a Business Controller, you communicate both with external contacts and with employees at all levels within our cross-functional teams. Furthermore, you contribute with your expertise in finance, operations and business. You are an adviser in the company's profitability development in everything from individual items to a more comprehensive price and profitability work.
Furthermore, you will be:
- Acting as a business partner to drive the group profitability, growth, and strategic goals by providing in-depth financial analysis to understand and explain business drivers.
- Analyzing the group's monthly result, providing analysis, including pricing and profitability trends etc.
- Providing management with ad-hoc analysis.
- Involved in various projects and business cases.
Your background
You probably have a master's degree in economics, business, finance or equivalent and around 2-5 years relevant work experience, for example from Management Consulting, Business Controlling or similar. You have an interest in systems and digitization and excellent analytical skills. Furthermore, you have solid working knowledge of MS Office programs - Excel and PowerPoint.
You should share our values; innovative, skilled, responsible and enjoy making business conclusions and recommendations. You are a fast learner and have an agile approach. You are also collaborative, customer-driven, enthusiastic, and pro-active. You thrive in an international environment working together with people at all levels in cross-functional teams.
Application and information
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, for questions about the recruitment process, please contact HR consultant, Linda Axäng on phone number + 46 (0)79 340 54 42 or via email linda.axang@ovako.com
.
As the position, based on authority, mandate and influence, justifies a background check and credit report, such a check will be carried out during the recruitment process regarding the the final candidate.
