Business Controller
2024-04-15
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
We are looking for a financial counterpart for our HR, Finance, Legal Quality, and CEO, so join us as our new
Business ControllerYou'll be leading the financial reporting together with the controlling team. You will be a key player in our budget, forecast, and business plan process for the European market.
The role is based in Gothenburg.
What you'll do
Be the financial sounding board for the dedicated departments
Warranty flows & costs (processes, budget, actuals and claims)
Planning and following up on all quality-related items
Business cases for sales of intra-group consultancy services
Budget, forecast and monthly closing for your areas
Develop our internal financials reports / presentations and be involved in our monthly reporting to our owners
Analyze the full European picture across countries and departments
What you should have
Solid financial knowledge of accounting and relevant experience from financial analysis
Previous experience in automotive & engineering subjects
Analytical abilities with the capability to communicate (sometimes) complex information easily and understandably
The ability to handle large amounts of data in a structured way to find opportunities (and one or two problems) from different perspectives
Structure and a meticulous way of working and a team player
Excel skill level high
Fluency in English and Swedish will be seen beneficial for the role
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link:Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 6th May 2024. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
