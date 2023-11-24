Business Controller
2023-11-24
About the role:
We are looking for a business controller to join our Finance Team. As the Business Controller, you will play a key role in the financial planning, reporting and analysis. You will be driving the financial analysis and reporting and supporting strategic initiatives. You will be reporting to the Head of Finance.
What you will do:
• Preparation of monthly financial reports
• Develop, track and analyse company KPIs
• Participating in budget activities and forecasting
• Provide insightful analysis and recommendations to support strategic decision-making
• Collaborate closely with stakeholders in other departments, such as Sales and Marketing.
Who you are:
• You hold at least a bachelor degree in Finance or Business administration and have a few years of experience from similar tasks.
• If you have experience from software companies and working closely with sales and marketing teams that is a big plus.
• You have strong analytical skills and the ability to translate finance data into actionable insights.
• You are very comfortable working with excel, CRM and accounting tools.
• To succeed you need to be proactive and have a high level of precision in everything you do.
• You have an eye for details and at the same time ability to see the bigger picture.
• You are able to work under tight deadlines and speak business-level English, if you also speak Swedish it's positive but not mandatory.
• You bring a positive, solution focused mindset and are a strong believer in teamwork.
• It is natural for you to continuously share your knowledge, as well as learning from others.
• You love being part of a fast paced environment and a vibrant team.
Where you'll be and how you'll work:
We have three offices: London, Uppsala and Paris, you will be stationed in Uppsala. Because we are an international team, if the opportunity allows, you might be able to visit each office to spend time with the different teams.
We are flexible on remote work. You can decide with your manager the frequency to which you meet your team face to face.
We typically work business hours, but we understand that life sometimes gets in the way. As long as you get the job done and are able to either meet your deadlines (or properly manage expectations), we trust that you can organize your own work schedule accordingly.
Freespee wants you to have a good life balance and the opportunities to have advantages like free yoga lessons, team activities in Sweden, France or UK, and participation in inspiring events.
23 nationalities. One brand.
Freespee is a vibrant team of +60 people made up of 25 nationalities located across London, Paris, and Uppsala. We focus on ensuring everyone has a proper work/life balance, one that prioritizes family, life, fun and work. We have a few simple values that are core to the way we work together - be genuine, stay focused, engage others, but most important, make an impact.
Your work, by nature, will accomplish just that - impact. It will be key in how Freespee delivers its mission, which is to monitor, orchestrate, analyze and optimize conversational touchpoints. We do this to help businesses ensure they can provide a unified and consistent brand experience to their entire customer base across all conversational channels. We do this because we recognise that the successful companies of the future are ones that have full control over the entire customer journey, not just the stuff that happens online.
With a global customer base across 20 countries, Freespee already helps its customers capture, analyse, and in some cases recover over 30 million conversational touchpoints happening over SMS, email, phone, and Whatsapp each year. With your influence, we hope to expand this reach to continue helping businesses provide the best conversational journey for all of their customers in a way that looks out for not only the business's profits, but also the customer's privacy and safety.
What you'll get in return:
Across all countries there are similar benefits such as:
• Country specific health and family insurance
• Country specific retirement contribution
• Sporting & wellness opportunities
• Virtual yoga lessons every Friday
• Personal further education subscriptions through Linkedin Learning or Pluralsight
• Flexible and remote work to suit your personal working style
• Regular team events in France, Sweden and the UK
• True professional & personal life balance giving you peace of mind that you can both work and relax without sacrificing one or the other
• A solid team environment in a company of friends
We know that some people may hesitate to send their application if they feel they don't correspond to all the points of the job description. But if you feel that Freespee and our diversity are made for you, please send us your CV! Ersättning
