Fullstack Developer Vehicle Controls

Job description
As a Full-stack Developer-Vehicle Controls, working in Vehicle Controls department, you will develop and
verify front-end and cloud back-end software within the motion control area. The role has a task range from
early design, implementation, and function testing both in simulation environments and in vehicles. You will
be part of a scrum team responsible for software development from early concept phase to
industrialization.
You use your skills and your passion to expand your technical insights and to build and maintain a network
that includes people from many areas in the company. You are curious and want to contribute to develop
our technologies. Driven by customer focus you get things done. You are committed to deliver high quality
and you have the ability to proceed your work without having all facts at hand before you start. You are
flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a
team player. You are experienced with Agile development and familiar with software development best
practices.
Responsibilities
• Develop and verify software according to requirements
• Develop software requirements and architecture
• Design software test cases and perform tests
• Evaluation and problem analysis
• Planning of your activities to meet project milestones
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Experience in front-end software development for Android and Web environments.
• Experience in back-end software development using Go.
• Experience using Python is meritorious.
• Experience in developing iOS apps is meritorious.
• Experience developing microservice based products, using technologies such as Docker.
• Have 5+ years work experience
• Bachelor or Master of Science (or PhD) in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Control, Physics or
similar Engineering
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
• Knowledge of optimal control concepts and automotive domain are meritorious
• Experience from agile way of working, Git, JIRA are meritorious
• Driver license (level B) is meritorious
