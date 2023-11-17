Business Controller
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Are you a Business Controller ready for your next challenge? Do you want to be part of a unique and exciting company in an expansive phase? Then Zinzino might be the right place for you!
As Zinzino has high growth ambitions with a focus on global expansion, we need to further strengthen our organization and are therefore looking for a Business Controller to join our team.
About the Role
As a Business Controller you will have a varied role, beeing involved in shaping and developing processes while working closely with the business and supporting on different levels. You will be an important part of the organization and contribute with your knowledge, business insight and supporting our global organization with valuable insights. As Business Controller you will be analysing how the markets are performing both financially and operationally and working closely with the different departments creating business cases and evaluating strategies to improve processes as well as the business.
Your responsibilities
Given the central role within the group you will partners up with other departments and key stakeholders within the Zinzino group on a regular basis, focusing on business control activities that add value to the business. In the international environment that is Zinzino, you will also strive to improve workflows and processes that can help Zinzino row efficiently. As Zinzino is growing, the company is constantly changing and developing, therefore the role will be dynamic and likely to evolve over time.
To be successful in this position curiosity and flexibility are part of your personality. In the role, you gain insight into many different parts of the business, and integrity and autonomy are important personal qualities to be successful.
Here's what you do:
• Identify and drive improvement initiatives and undertake ad-hoc analysis to understand business implications of proposed actions.
• Follow up, evaluate and make recommendations for improvements on financial performance and KPIs
• Work closely with Head of Business Control & Logistics to provide input on how the business is performing.
• Ad-hoc analysis and supporting other business areas with various business cases.
• Drive and improve financial planning and forecasting.
Here's what you'll need:
To be successful in this role we believe that you have;
• A business degree within Business Administration, Finance or equal
• A minimum of 3 years of experience from a similar role
• Strong analytical mindset
• High communicative skills when presenting complex analysis to various stakeholder
• Excellent skills in Excel
• Knowledge of Dynamics365 (Experience of other ERP systems is a merit.)
• You speak and write Swedish as well as English as the work takes place in both languages. Additional languages are a merit.
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
The position is a permanent full-time position, placed in Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg. A valid Swedish work permit is therefore required.
If you have the necessary skills and experience to join our team, please apply as soon as possible. We will continuously invite suitable candidates to job interviews so don't wait, send your application already today!
Let's get together and inspire change in life! Ersättning
