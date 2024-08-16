Business Controller - Södertälje
2024-08-16
Are you a driven and business-oriented Business Controller with a strong financial background? We are looking for someone to join our client in Södertälje as they transform from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions. This role will be supporting Sales & Marketing and belong to Parts and Services controlling team.
What you will do:
• Control and Analysis: You will be responsible for controlling and analyzing the Parts business area, with a focus on supporting the strategy of becoming a leader in sustainable transport.
• Business Navigation: Provide Area Sales Management and Product Management with business and financial insights, analyzing volumes, revenues, and margins to guide decision-making.
• Leadership in Planning: Play a key role in setting targets, performing forecasts, and creating financial plans for the global parts business. When deviations occur, you will demand or support necessary action plans.
• Projects and Investigations: Lead and participate in projects within Finance and Business Control to improve support tools, routines, methods, and systems to meet new demands.
• Method Development: Focus on developing controlling methods within the Parts and Services area.
Who you are:
You are an enthusiastic person who thrives in a dynamic environment and enjoys challenging the business daily. This role requires you to adapt quickly to changing circumstances and manage ad hoc analyses independently. You have a proven track record in improvement work and are not afraid to question existing methods. You are responsible, organized, and ready to challenge and implement changes in a step-by-step manner. You can turn needs into clear goals and deliverables for yourself and those around you. Additionally, you can analyze large volumes of data, extract key insights, and communicate them effectively to various stakeholders.
Your qualifications:
• MS in Economics and Business Administration or MS in Industrial Engineering.
• 3-6 years of relevant work experience.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office and general IS/IT competence. Experience in IT-related projects is a strong merit.
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: 2024-12-31
If you are ready to take on this challenge and be a part of an exciting transformation, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV as soon as possible since we are conducting ongoing selections.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
