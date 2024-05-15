Business Consultant
Do you want to be a key player in SimCorp Dimension® projects and part of a team of professionals with a proven track record in delivering successful projects?
The position
SimCorp is one of the world's leading investment management software providers globally to international financial institutions. SimCorp continuously enhances its portfolio of offerings to remain at the forefront of industry technology and trends.
We are looking for a Senior Business Consultant to join our EMEA Consulting Services team, which strives for consulting excellency, efficiency in configuration and standardization as well as knowledge sharing and collaboration across divisions and market units. As a Senior Business Consultant in the Investments team you are, or will become, a trusted business and technology advisor for our clientswithin at least two of the following areas of SimCorp Dimension®:
Portfolio management
Trading and order management
Compliance, regulatory and internal restrictions
Performance measurement and attribution
Risk management (market and liquidity)
Regulatory topics, such as Solvency II (including ORSA)
Instrument valuation and analytics (theoretical pricing)
You will be exposed to the complete spectrum of financial instruments and their valuation, from plain vanilla equity and fixed income instruments to complex OTC derivatives. Furthermore, you will work with all processes related to your area of specialization.
As part of your induction you will be 'hands-on' in our software system and attend the three-weeks' SimCorp Dimension® Academy.
Responsibilities
As a Senior Business Consultant you will take over a range of tasks in a project team, such as:
Be responsible for major parts of SimCorp Dimension® implementation projects: You anticipate client needs based on your understanding of the relevant business processes in portfolio/asset management at asset managers or asset owners and act as a trusted advisor to the client
Design and configure solutions across multiple modules and/or project streams and design solutions that enable our clients to reach their desired outcomes
Advise on and improve standard implementation processes as well as product and service offerings
Identify opportunities for growth and explore new ideas, feeding this back to the organisation and supporting its development
Participate in sales processes when required to position SimCorp concepts and offerings
Instruct and mentor less experienced colleagues on the job and share knowledge with colleagues on an international level
Your qualifications
You like to deep dive into business processes in investment management and enjoy modelling them in our software. In addition, you have the following qualifications or willingness to learn:
Degree in economics, finance, mathematics, computer science or similar qualification
Proven track record as an Analyst or (Implementation) Consultant for asset managers, asset owners, banks or consulting firms
Excellent know-how in at least two of the following areas:
o Portfolio management
o Trading and order management
o Compliance, regulatory and internal restrictions
o Performance measurement and attribution
o Risk management (market and liquidity)
o Regulatory topics, such as Solvency II (incl. ORSA)
o Instrument valuation and analytics (theoretical pricing)
FRM, CFA, CIPM or other relevant certifications/designations are desirable
Ideally, you have SimCorp Dimension® experience or you are familiar with implementing and configuring financial software
Independent and analytical way of working
Team spirit and a desire to share your knowledge
Strong communication and consulting skills
High degree of commercial awareness, customer orientation and quality consciousness
Nordic language skills are a plus
Readiness to travel
Career opportunities
By working for SimCorp you will become an expert high in demand on an international scale. You will have excellent opportunities to explore further career perspectives, e.g. in project management, more sales-oriented roles or management on an international level.
About us
SimCorp is a leading provider of investment management solutions to the world's largest asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, banks and sovereign wealth funds. Here you will get to work with skilled and supportive colleagues. We are more than 1.900 employees from 50+ nationalities dedicated to supporting our 200+ clients across the globe.
We celebrate multiple approaches and points of view, together we are building a culture where difference is valued. You will be part of a success story and a company that continues to grow, offering a lot of challenging and interesting opportunities. Visit our career pages to learn why other people choose to work for SimCorp: www.simcorp.com/career
Interested?
