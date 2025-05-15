Business Application Specialist
Join Billiant as Business Application Specialist
Are you passionate about solving real business problems with smart system configurations and a customer-first mindset? At Billiant - a Telavox company, we are looking for a Business Application Specialist who loves diving into SQL, understanding how systems tick, and working closely with both customers and developers to drive product excellence. This is your opportunity to be part of a smaller, agile team where your contributions have a real impact. You'll be supporting and implementing our powerful business system for customers and partners, becoming a key player in how our clients succeed.
About the job
As a Business Application Specialist at Billiant, you'll work at the heart of our product and customer ecosystem. Your mission: to ensure our customers get the most out of our system by configuring solutions, solving complex issues, and supporting technical back-office needs. You'll act as the bridge between customer requirements and product functionality. Your work will be hands-on and varied, from troubleshooting urgent invoice or subscription issues to planning and implementing long-term improvements. You'll also participate in system upgrades and implementation projects, occasionally during evenings or nights, ensuring smooth transitions for our customers.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Supporting customers with advanced system configurations and database queries using SQL.
Leading the configuration and implementation of our business system for new and existing customers.
Collaborating closely with developers to refine our product based on real user needs.
Handling both quick-turnaround customer cases and more strategic, large-scale system enhancements.
Participating in major system upgrades and onboarding projects, ensuring technical accuracy and customer satisfaction.
About you
You're an experienced system professional who thrives on solving technical puzzles and making systems work smarter. You have strong SQL skills, a passion for IT systems, and a keen understanding of how to automate and optimize business processes. You enjoy helping others, and you're driven by accountability, service, and quality.You love collaborating across roles, support, development, and customers.
Key skills and experience we're looking for:
Solid SQL skills and strong system knowledge
A background in systems science or equivalent IT education
Experience with web services and integrations (REST/SOAP over HTTP)
Analytical thinking and a proactive, problem-solving mindset
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
A genuine interest in improving how businesses use software
Good-to-have:
Experience in implementation projects or system upgrades
Knowledge of business systems or back-office processes
Familiarity with automation of business logic and reporting tools
Your ability to combine technical understanding with a customer-first approach makes you a great fit for this role. At Billiant, you'll be empowered to shape how our system delivers value, while growing alongside a talented, tight-knit team.
Join us at Billiant
At Billiant, we have been working with BSS solutions and developing our own BSS platform since early 2000-for more than twenty years! Today, the product is an extensive and advanced framework for creating solutions for telecom operators in several countries throughout Europe. We are constantly developing new and enhanced features based on our customers' needs and market trends, where quick time to market and flexibility are our guiding principles.
Today, Billiant is part of the Telavox group, which is fast-growing and profitable. The group has +1.9b in revenue, +500 Telavoxers in nine countries. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more
How to apply! At Biiliant, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
Learn more about what we do! Ersättning
