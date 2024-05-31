Business Analyst within eHealth
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The positionAs a Business Analyst, you will be a part of an agile development team including developers and testers. You will also collaborate closely with product owner(s), other business analysts, informaticians, and architects. You will investigate and analyze needs, detail requirements, and design solutions for one of Sweden's leading healthcare journal system. You are an important link between the developers and the customer, with the mission to understand the needs of our end users and translate them into technical solutions. You often get to follow an initiative all the way from pre-study to development and implementation at the customer's premises. As part of our team, you will do meaningful work where you help to improve and digitize healthcare processes.
We are currently looking for several Business Analysts who will be working with one of our areas such as e.g. Care documentation, Care plans, Patient administration, Regulatory requirements, Speech recognition and Digital dictation. You will be working with creating both functional and non-functional requirements.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you You work independently and with your own drive, but also thrive when you get the opportunity to collaborate with your teammates, other Business Analysts, as well as other roles across the organization. You like to meet our customers, partners and eHealth organizations and are passionate about finding the best solutions. We believe that you are analytical, well-structured and with strong cooperation skills.
Requirements
• >3 years of working with business analysis, requirement analysis, product design or similar.
• Great knowledge in how business needs can be translated into software requirements.
• Great ability to collaborate with product owner(s), architects, system developers and UX designers.
• Communicates fluently in English in speech and writing.
It's a bonus if you
• Experience of health informatics, and/or integration work (e.g. API design).
• Knowledge of healthcare standards and specifications (FHIR, HL7v2, RIVTA, OpenEHR, SNOMED CT)
• Previously have worked within healthcare
• Highly meritorious with experience of COSMIC and related integration solutions
• Experience in working with agile software development
• Experience in UX design
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
