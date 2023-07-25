Business Analyst with interest in tech payments
Are you curious being part of the exiting transformation journey of Swedbank's main Payments platform?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be a part of the exiting transformation journey of Swedbank's main Payments platform
• Analyse, design, develop, test and maintain complex business critical systems
• Be part of a cross functional agile team that applies SAFe with a great atmosphere and challenging tasks
• Act as a role model and take responsibility for all typical BA activities such as analysis of product owner priorities, gaps and impacts, system processes and solutions, break-down of features, preparation, verification & anchoring of backlog items, requirement gathering, writing user stories and acceptance criteria, testing and quality assurance of the delivered functionality.
• Develop yourself and your team together with the Payment division. You will be part of a dynamic environment where we strive for t-shaping and sharing knowledge and experience through communities, retrospectives and seminars
• Build valuable experience within the next generation payment infrastructure used in many banks and financial institutions
What is needed in this role:
• Work experience or education in Computer Science, Engineering, Finance or similar field
• Experience within the Payments Domain for example Clearings in Europe, SEPA/RIX or SWIFT/CBPR+ payments is beneficial
• Experience from ongoing market initiatives such as migration of CBPR+, EURO1 to ISO20022, SEPA (SCT and SCT Inst) is a plus
• Experience from testing, implementation and configuration of large scale business application packages
• Understanding of programming languages such as Java, Python, XML, Rest or similar is beneficial
• Knowledge of cloud-based environments such as OpenShift/Kubernetes is beneficial
• Be practical, driven, organized and an analytical problem solver with a passion for technology and financial solutions.
• Have knowledge of methods and tools used in business analysis
• Be a team player with good collaboration and communication skills - listen, ask questions, build trust - and experience from agile ways of working, e.g. SAFe
• Ability to be a bridge the gap between IT and business stakeholders to facilitate dialogue in the team and with external/internal stakeholders
• An interest in details and understanding of the end-to-end process and final result
• Good writing, visualization and documentation skills
• Fluent in English, spoken and written. Swedish is a merit
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Martin Ranvinge, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.08.2023.
