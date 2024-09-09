Business Analyst

Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Skövde
2024-09-09


You will be part of a team which usually comprises one, or more BAs, Area Engagement Managers (AEMs), a full-time Senior Engagement Manager (SEM) and a Principal providing part time oversight. In your role you will work on specific areas of the client's operation, working closely with a client team members to accomplish three objectives:

1. Collect/analyse data to identify insights and opportunities (Analysis)
2. Assist with the delivery of measurable improvements (Idea Management)
3. Assist with the implementation of the processes and systems that will sustain ongoing improvements for your client in the future (Wiring)

Your key accountabilities will be to: collect and analyse data in order to identify key insights and opportunities for your team and your client; work with client teams to develop actionable ideas arising from your analysis; enable and manage the tracking of results as ideas are implemented; and assist teams to implement wiring initiatives for ongoing sustainability of client improvements.

