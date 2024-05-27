Business Analyst
2024-05-27
We have a requirement for the position of Business Analyst IT with one of our client.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:
• Fluency in Swedish and English
• Knowledge about CATIA v5/3DX or similar
• Knowledge about Technical Document Management
• Experience from Catia/Enovia system
• Experience of Business (IT) Analyst role
• Agile way of working
• UX experience
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 24 months
Application Deadline: 30-05-2024
Application Deadline: 30-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
