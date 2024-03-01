Business Analyst
We are seeking a skilled Business Analyst with expertise in Supply Chain Planning, particularly in Tactical Planning encompassing Tactical Demand, Tactical Need, and Tactical Supply Capacity Planning. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of supply chain dynamics, data analytics, and business process optimization.
Duration: Untill Further Notice
Type of employment: Permanent
Eligibility Criteria:
• Proven experience (4-8 years) working in a business analyst role with a focus on digital solutions in supply chain planning in home furnishing retail.
• Driving the implementation (including designing, supporting development, and maintaining) the Tactical Portfolio Planning (TPP) portal, focusing on Tactical Demand, Tactical Need, and Tactical Supply Capacity Planning.
• Hand-on experience in Power BI to create comprehensive and interactive reporting tools that enable informed decision-making for stakeholders.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into actionable insights and solutions.
• Lead the modernization efforts of TPP tools, migrating from Excel-based interfaces to .NET framework-powered solutions for an enhanced user experience.
• Conduct workshops and meetings with key stakeholders to gather requirements, ensure alignment, and drive initiatives forward.
• Contribute to the product roadmap by defining vision, mission, and objectives based on a holistic understanding of the customer's business, technology, and data architecture.
• Drive the development and implementation of incremental initiatives, contributing to the ongoing success and evolution of the product.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to convey complex concepts to diverse stakeholders.
• Stay updated on global best practices in AI and Data Products, incorporating relevant advancements into digital solutions.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. Så ansöker du
