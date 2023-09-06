Business Analyst
2023-09-06
We're seeking a Business Analyst to join our project team. You'll collaborate with fellow analysts under the project manager's guidance. Your primary responsibilities involve detailed requirements analysis, process documentation, and some user acceptance testing. Successful candidates possess strong analytical thinking and the ability to convey complex concepts to non-technical users.
Responsibilities:
Evaluate business processes and identify improvement opportunities, implementing solutions.
Lead ongoing reviews of processes and develop optimization strategies.
Stay current on process and IT advancements to modernize systems.
Conduct meetings and presentations to share insights.
Perform requirements analysis and document results.
Effectively communicate insights to cross-functional teams and management.
Gather vital information from stakeholder meetings and generate informative reports.
Collaborate closely with clients, technicians, and managers.
Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.
Allocate resources efficiently while ensuring solutions meet business needs.
Perform user acceptance testing.
Manage projects, develop plans, and monitor performance.
Update, implement, and maintain procedures.
Prioritize initiatives based on business requirements.
Act as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
Manage competing resources and priorities.
Monitor project deliverables, ensuring timely completion.
If you are interested please send your CV to anu@beyondtech.se
