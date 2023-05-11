Business Analyst
2023-05-11
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
As an Business Analyst your job will be to confer with the stakeholders to understand, document, analyze and manage the requirements for the construction and testing of IT solutions. This includes interviewing stakeholders, gathering & compiling user requirements, recommending milestones and deliverables to meet the requests of the business. In a role of the Business Analyst you will facilitate the development process and confirm with supervisor that project deliverables are met according to specifications.
Responsibilities:
Assist in the in-depth analysis, identification and translation of business needs into functional system requirements
Follow the procedures on how the requirements will be managed (i.e., base lining requirements, requirements, change control and traceability requirements)
Develop understanding of analysis and overall process re-engineering including business process modelling, capability gap assessment, and definition of solution approach and scope
Development and deployment of formal business analysis methods and tools
Troubleshoot and identify system related production problems and coordinate the evaluation and implementation of system enhancements
Prepare proposals for proposed solutions and/or enhancement of systems
Document specifications and interfaces between new systems, and system enhancements and detailed specifications
Develop test plans and test cases
Develop technical documentation of the design documents, coding documents and user manuals
Manage and negotiate with stakeholders with regular supervision during elicitation sessions and during the development life cycle
Work in close collaboration with other teams including solution architects, development, testing and deployment
Qualifications
Understanding of tech fundamentals such as software development, architecture, integration, cloud, web-applications and micro-services
Experience in business analysis or related technical field (application development, technical product owner, deployment/implementation and infrastructure)
Solid understanding of requirements models, such as Stakeholder Categories, Actor Tables, Glossary, Context Diagram, Data Model, Class Model, Data Dictionary, Event Response Tables, State Diagrams, Business Rules, Decision Tables, Process Maps, Use Cases, and Activity Diagrams
Experience in selecting and executing elicitation techniques such as Interviews or Exploratory Prototypes
Experience in Facilitated Workshops, Focus Groups, Observation, User Task Analysis, Documentation Study and Surveys
Exposure to Agile Methodologies and Azure DevOps
Analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction)
Practices creative thinking and problem solving by creating new ideas, solutions, or approaches to ongoing challenges
Effective in both verbal and written communication
Facilitate constructive collaboration, teaming, and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders (Teaming and collaboration)
Influence decision makers and manage stakeholder
Additional information
If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
