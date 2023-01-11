Business Analyst
Here at Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that through imagination, hard work and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected.
Do you want to be a part of building the world we want to live in? Right now, we are looking for a Business Analyst to join our global team to accelerate digitizing our Dealer and Customer experience.
Opportunity description
In this role, you will work in a dynamic team with diverse skills within the Digital & IT community focusing on Digital experience for dealers and customers. Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to interact with multiple global teams and stakeholder, to ensure the development, delivery and maintenance of cloud-based applications that are part of the company's digital transformation. You will also be able to influence the ways of working and the design of the digital implementations by being part of a cross-functional team.
In the role you will develop good relationships with business key users enabling change by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value to the business.
Who are You?
We believe you are a team player with analytical skills. You understand enterprise problems and goals. Furthermore, you have good communication skills, and you have an ability to understand, design and implement complex processes to solve problems in an innovative way.
You will be responsible for eliciting the actual needs of stakeholders, which frequently involves investigating and clarifying their expressed desires, to determine underlying issues and causes. Business analysts play a role in aligning the designed and delivered solutions with the needs of stakeholders.
We believe you have knowledge about IT best practices and Agile concepts. Most importantly you are dynamic, and you are eager to learn and help your teammates in delivering value through our applications.
Required education and experience
Minimum Bachelor or Master in relevant fields. Recommended: Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP®).
Fluency in English.
Experience of working with SalesforceTM is an asset.
Who are we?
We, your new colleagues are a diverse, multicultural, and engaged team in a stimulating environment. We are a team of specialists administrating and configuring different applications on Salesforce cloud platform. With different product owners and teams, you will work in close collaboration with developers and other business analysts using agile ways of working. We value work life balance to ensure that you can perform your very best.
Do you recognize yourself? Apply to this position and ask me any questions!
We strive for an inclusive team with multicultural, diversity and will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period. If you 're interested, we look forward receiving your application as soon as possible.
For more information please contact:
Monika Westenius, Head of Digital Service Solutions +46 73 558 53 56
