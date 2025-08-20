Build Engineer
2025-08-20
As a Build Engineer at Paradox, you'll be a vital part of our development operations - ensuring our internal processes are fast, efficient, and reliable. The team is enabling developers to focus on creating amazing games by providing the tools, systems, and support.
Responsibilities include the administration of source control and continuous integration servers. Management of services and processes for deployment of internal builds and public game releases. Development of systems that provide timely feedback and analytics to developers and service users as well as the investigation and promotion of new technologies and better testing procedures.
The skills we're searching for..
Experience of Windows and Linux / macOS server administration.
Experience managing CI/CD systems (Gitlab, Jenkins, etc.)
Experience managing version control systems like Git and SVN.
Strong communication skills in English - both written and verbal.
A collaborative mindset with a genuine interest in supporting others.
Experience in the following will be considered a plus:
Experience of Cloud Infrastructure Management.
Experience with configuration management and provisioning using tools like Terraform, Ansible, or Chef.
Experience with Bash scripting or Python.
Experience with Conan package manager.
Experience with Kubernetes.
Experience with CMake, and cross compiling for multiple OS-platforms.
You believe that developer efficiency is key to creating great experiences, and you take pride in building the tools and systems that make it possible. As a key member of the Build team you take pride in supporting your teammates and thrive in a role where your work directly impacts our game developers. At Paradox, we believe in learning by doing and growing together. If you're eager to expand your skills and explore new tech, you'll feel right at home here.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time, on-site and permanent
Location: Stockholm
Reports To: Platform Manager Så ansöker du
