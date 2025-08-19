Build Engineer
2025-08-19
We are looking for a Build Engineer to make sure we can deliver a world-class game on a world-class build and release pipeline.
Working as part of our Engineering team, a multidisciplinary group spanning all things technology, you will play a pivotal role in enabling our teams to quickly iterate on features and content - a cornerstone in shaping a world class gaming experience. You will be supported by passionate technologists who thrive on engineering excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with new technologies and innovative solutions. Together, you will make it quicker and easier to make our game better, and in the end, you'll contribute to a better experience for gamers across the world.
Responsibilities Working closely with project lead engineers to design and maintain appropriate pipelines for build (CI/CD), release and automated testing.
Ensuring that the build, packaging and publishing process is as frictionless and stable as possible for all our teams.
Developing your engineering skills.
Selecting the appropriate tools for the job, whether that's creating custom tooling and solutions, extending existing Unreal Engine 5 functionality, or using an off-the-shelf utility.
Collaborating effectively within a AAA game development team - being service-minded, organized, and a great team player.
Requirements Proven track record as a Build/Release Engineer or similar and strong understanding of Continuous Integration.
Several years of programming experience (preferably C# or Python).
Strong knowledge of a source control system (e.g., Perforce, Git).
Several years of experience with CI/CD frameworks such as Jenkins.
Passionate about improving build pipelines and reducing developer friction.
An effective communicator who loves to work both independently and in collaboration with others.
Bonus points Games industry experience.
Experience using Unreal Engine.
Interest in or experience with solutions for monitoring, like Datadog.
Experience with configuration management systems such as Ansible.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. We are currently working onExoborne- a Sharkmob original game. We have previously releasedBloodhunt- a battle royale shooter set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. We develop games for PC and console, using Unreal 5 to power our vision and ambition.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, great games, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more greatperksof being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit ourhomepage. Ersättning
