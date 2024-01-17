Bilmekaniker/Service Technician - Umeå
2024-01-17
What to Expect
Do you want to help accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy?
At Tesla, that's our mission.
Our Technicians are the backbone of Tesla's entire Service operation. As a Service Technician, you will work on the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles in the world. You play a key part in enabling our mission and providing a great service experience.
We offer...
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning and collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun work environment
What You'll Do
Fix cars: Working with Tesla specific software and advanced tools you will be performing repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles
Ensure top quality: Fix it right first time, we trust you to inspect our vehicles diligently before return and pre-delivery
Develop: Setting you up for success our dedicated in-house training teams offer a blended learning strategy to help develop your technical skills
Make an impact: We value the expertise of our technicians and each individual plays an integral part in the workshop and wider team. You are empowered to suggest and implement changes to help improve our processes, and to truly make a difference
What You'll Bring
Technically experienced: You have professional experience within technical vehicle service and repairs, working within either Automotive or similar industry such as Aeronautics, Engines, Electrical, Marine, Aviation, Industrial- or other mechanics
A good communicator: You communicate clearly, concisely and respectfully in English
Flexible: You thrive collaborating closely in diverse teams and can work in shifts to support your team. This may include weekends as well as morning and evening shifts
Safe to drive: We require you to hold a full valid driver's license
Join the mission.
Apply today.
Note that applications must be submitted online and contain an English CV. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TM Sweden AB
(org.nr 556931-4098)
906 20 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Tesla Umeå Jobbnummer
8399072