BI Analyst
Procruitment AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Procruitment AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
Our client is on an exciting growth journey and is now looking for a BI Analyst who can turn data into insights. In this role, you will help the organization discover patterns, identify new opportunities, and make well-informed decisions that drive the business forward.
The company develops platforms and systems for the iGaming industry and today holds a leading position in the market. Their journey began with a poker product and has since expanded to include a casino platform now used by companies worldwide. By licensing their products, they provide customers with the tools to build on and create success in their own operations. About the role
As a BI Analyst, you will play a key role in developing and strengthening the company's data-driven initiatives, both in customer projects and internally. This position is perfect for someone currently working with BI in the iGaming industry who is ready to take on greater challenges and grow into advanced analytics and AI.
In your day-to-day work, you will:.
Build and maintain a customer-facing BI portfolio by developing best-in-class reports and dashboards that deliver clear and valuable insights
Work proactively in close partnership with clients, using data to guide them toward better decisions and smarter business actions
Contribute to the company's internal data strategy by helping the organization become more data-driven in how the platform is built and improved - from roadmap to feature design
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a background in Business Intelligence within the iGaming industry. You are used to working with large datasets and have a solid understanding of data modeling and SQL, with strong experience in MySQL. Writing queries, analyzing data, and turning it into actionable insights comes naturally to you.
You have hands-on experience with BI tools such as Metabase, Amplitude or similar. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written, and can communicate complex analyses in a way that engages both colleagues and clients.
Experience with Python or projects related to machine learning is a strong plus, as is prior leadership experience or the ambition to take on such responsibility as your next career step. If you have knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written, is also meritorious.
On a personal level, you are a driven and solution-oriented problem solver who enjoys combining technology, analysis, and business value. You take ownership, thrive in collaboration with colleagues and clients, and are eager to share your knowledge. With your curiosity and desire to grow, we believe you will be a key contributor to the team's success. Publiceringsdatum2025-09-16Övrig information
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Scoåe: Fulltime
Start: As soon as possible, taking your notice period into account
Location: Stockholm
We review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send us your application todayOm företaget
Procruitment är Sveriges enda karriärbyrå inom IT, tech och engineering som genom proaktiv rekrytering förenar attraktiva arbetsgivare med människor som delar samma mål och ambitioner. Oavsett om du är en erfaren ledare eller om du ska ta ditt första steg ut i karriären hjälper vi dig att nå dina karriärmål - samtidigt som vi bryr oss om dig, din resa och att du mår bra längs vägen. Procruitment är stolta vinnare av Recruitment Awards och är utsedda till Årets Rekryteringsföretag och Årets Raket samt Gasellföretag 2024 av Dagens Industri. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Procruitment AB
(org.nr 559172-7374), https://www.procruitment.se/ Arbetsplats
Procruitment Kontakt
Max Adsjö max@procruitment.se 076-349 62 34 Jobbnummer
9512104