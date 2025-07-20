Best Western & Hotel Linköping: Housekeeping Supervisor
2025-07-20
Are you our new Supervisor for our housekeeping department in our wonderful hotel in Linköping; Best Western & Hotel Linköping
In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring in order to inspire trust and team work and so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)
We are looking for a talented and super positive new team member for our housekeeping department in our lovely hotel.
The job consists of cleaning hotel rooms and public areas, training new colleagues, as well as being responsible for the department on the days when the Housekeeping Manager is not in the hotel.
Our team is international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking for candidates who are:
• Sincerely caring
• Interested in learning and receiving coaching
• Motivated by enjoying and delivering happiness to colleagues and customers
• If you have experience with hotel housekeeping or home cleaning, then it is an advantage
• Have a great eye for details
Furthermore, we require you to:
• Live in or near Linköping
• Be able to work 25-35 hours per week, incl. every second weekend work.
• Be flexible with regards to working hours and days
• Be able to speak English
What's in it for you ...
Become part of a sincerely caring organisation with a clear vision to deliver happiness
Good terms of employment (Approximately 149 SEK per hour+vacation money and pension payment)
Your manager will provide a safe working environment and motivate you and give you support, attention and feedback
Flexibility and indepence while still being part of a team
Why The Ellen Group ...
Happy employees, serving happy customer... We strive to build a worry free work environment, focusing on our employees being engaged and happy and so they can focus on our customers' needs
• who receive correct quality... Continuously finding efficient ways to deliver the quality agreed with our customers
• consistently... We standardize our processes and train our employees to be able to deliver a consistentlevel of service
• and always with a smile!
That is the Ellen way! Because what matters is happiness!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please send your application and CV via e-mail to hr.se@theellengroup.com
Please clearly state in the application that you are applying for a position as "Linköping: Supervisor"
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and we will hire the right candidates when we find the person, even if it is before the deadline for the advertisement.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact us on hr.se@theellengroup.com
#jobbjustnu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27
E-post: hr.se@theellengroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Linköping: Supervisor". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Ellen Group AB
(org.nr 559045-3543)
Storgatan 49 (visa karta
)
582 28 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Linköping Jobbnummer
9432562