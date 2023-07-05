Become BioArctic's Enzyme Expert
2023-07-05
Yes, an amazing researcher position at a Swedish biopharma company
BioArctic is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Stockholm. Our first product, developed together with our partner Eisai, an antibody-based treatment for Alzheimer's Disease, has gained accelerated approval in the US.
With solid finances, we are continuing to improve the lives of patients with disorders of the central nervous system.
At BioArctic, four words summaries our core values:
• Respect - we act respectfully
• Commitment - we are highly engaged in everything we do
• Collaboration - we collaborate to achieve our common goals
• Responsibility - we act responsibly to deliver on time and with high quality, and share our knowledge with others
Enzymes at BioArctic
In one of our projects, we are developing a technology to enable the passage of proteins through the blood-brain barrier. This has the potential to greatly improve the efficacy of many treatments of the central nervous system.
Gaucher Disease is a rare lysosomal enzyme deficiency disease, which manifests in both non-neuronopathic and neuronopathic forms and is today treated with enzyme replacement therapy. If the enzymes would pass the blood-brain barrier, the efficacy against the neuronopathic manifestations of the disease could greatly improve.
We are combining our brain transport technology with our enzyme replacement project within Gaucher Disease. For this, we need an enzyme expert.
Your part of the project
You are our dedicated enzyme expert. You will work in cross-functional teams with other senior specialists where you are the dedicated expert on enzymes. You are the one who knows what assays to set up to measure enzyme activity and kinetics in the brain, and how to do it.
You are responsible for, keeping updated in the field, planning and executing hands-on laboratory work, and reporting the results.
What we offer
BioArctic offers an open-ended position in a well-funded, science-driven company with a history of success. We have a friendly and helpful team spirit. As a fairly small business, you will get to know everyone working here, as well as having a very real possibility to influence your everyday work.
Who can apply
We are looking for an expert with extensive experience from enzyme research. Either you have a PhD or a long history of similar responsibilities.
You know how to measure enzyme activities and kinetics. You have the skills to determine what methods to use, how to set up robust and reliable assays, as well as interpret and report results.
Just as the rest of us, you understand & treasure the importance of our core values.
Application & More information
For more information, contact Recruitment Consultant Anna Rennermalm, Search4S, 070-794 20 05, anna@search4s.se
Last application date: Aug 5th 2023
NB: Send application through the application link, not by email. Applications will be read continuously.
About BioArctic
