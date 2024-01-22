Battery Collection Coordinator - ART Battery Lifecycle Services
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who are we?
ART Battery Lifecycle Services is responsible for all post 1st life activities for traction batteries including remanufacturing / refurbishing, repurposing and recycling.
For Volvo Cars,management of batteries throughout their lifecycle contributes to not only our circularity and sustainability targets but are also considered as a valuable assets. We ensure that traction batteries are recycled to the higest possible standard. As an increasing number of batteries come to the end of their useful life the ART Battery Lifecycle Services product group Recycling is now looking to strengthen the team with a Supply Chain role handling battery collection
Are you motivated by ownership and the ability to influence in your role? Are you looking for a position with great opportunity for personal development? Then this might be the role for you!
What you will do:
As a member of a cross-funtional team you will work on a wide variety of projects relating to the recycling of traction batteries:
* Implement and handle strategies for collection of traction batteries in line with Volvo Cars over-arching recycling & End-of-Life strategy.
* Work and support markets, battery collectors / recyclers to ensure batteries are handled efficiently according to internal policies and regulations
* Manage collection requests from markets and external parties
* Propose cost savings and efficiencies in the value chain including carbon footprint reduction
* Coordinate internal and external logistical flows
* Cooperate and align with internal stakeholders e.g Parts Supply & Logistics
* Support markets with incoming battery disposal needs
* Keep up to date with laws and regulations regarding battery transportation, storage and disposal
This is a small selection of what you will be doing but we place high value on flexibility and taking on new challenges
You and your skills:
* You have experience within logistics and coordinating transportations
* Knowledgeable about transportation regulations such as ADR and waste notifications
* Basic knowledge of batteries including battery safety and classification
* You who have a University degree or equivalent experience
* Good organizational skills and inventory reporting including calculations of volumes and costs related to logistics and warehousing
* Solution orientated and able to make clear recommendations and take decisions
* You can easily interact both within and outside your team including external partners, and have no problem communicating both orally and written in English.
* You are customer focused, committed to quality and have prioritization skills to delivery in time
* You are action oriented and have a mindset of finding new ways of working to continuously improve processes with focus on safety, efficiency and adding value to business Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69222-42203765". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8412042