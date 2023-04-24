Battery Cell Specialist | Propulsion
Polestar Performance AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a person with experience in battery cell technology and the process of development.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience as a Battery Cell Specialist would be invaluable to us in our journey of developing high-end fully electric vehicles, aiming at Zero CO2e products.
This position will be based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
As a Battery Cell Specialist, you will be a member of the Battery Technology & Simulation team. You will, together with Cell and Simulation Specialists, contribute to a confident and easy-going team in a dynamic work environment. The main task will be to work closely with our suppliers and follow the development while supporting our teams with information and guidance. It is a role which demands good communication skill and tight collaboration with colleagues within the company.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Follow up on test plans
• Review test reports and cell requirements
• Manage and support the organization with cell data
• Support development projects in optimizing activities
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles - It's probably fair to call you an EV nerd, passionate about solving climate change and acting on the full spectra of sustainability issues we face. We are looking for a person with competence in the following:
• Understanding of Battery Cell Technology
• Good knowledge within battery development and production
• Experience in leading projects
To be successful in this role, we also believe that you:
• Get inspired by working with a large network and being able to handle many topics at the same time
• Get energized by working in a creative start-up environment, acting where you see potential and creating structure where needed
• Take initiative to share and inspire others without necessarily having all the data in place
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
At Polestar, you will be a part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way... Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
7696442