Multi Body Simulation engineer - Dynamics analysis - Bus development
2023-08-06
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for an experienced Multi Body Simulation (MBS) engineer to join the Dynamics analysis team. The team works with simulations within the areas of vehicle dynamics, crash and acoustics for all bus development departments in Europe and Latin America. Simulations are performed on both system and whole vehicle level. Since the simulations are connecting both to the chassis and the bus body, you will work closely with our internal as well as our external body builders worldwide to offer the best complete vehicle to the customer.
The aim is to set the conditions to drive the shift towards sustainable transport solutions, all with the focus on our new technologies connected, electrified and autonomous vehicles.
What you will do
You will, together with your colleagues, perform vehicle dynamics simulation activities such as handling and ride comfort. You will also interact with designers and use technical expertise to generate creative and innovative solutions to ensure new vehicles will meet company requirements.
Who you are
You have a master's or doctorate degree in engineering sciences with experience working with MBS software. You are able to showcase high level of confidence in simulation results by adopting best practices, appropriate assumptions, and required simplifications. Have a mindset of continuous improvement supporting common methods and tools.
You should have good experience in analysing simulation results and providing the countermeasures and also experience in test correlation. Experience with ADAMS is a plus.
For more information
Please contact Niklas Sehlstedt niklas.sehlstedt@scania.com
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
