Barception Manager Wanted (Frontdesk Manager) (Parental Leave Vacancy/tempo
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Receptionistjobb / Malmö
2025-03-14
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Our Barception Manager is lucky to soon being on parental leave... so we need some support while she is relaxing as 2 kid mom to be.
We?
Comfort Hotel® is a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, but we skip the unnecessary.
At Comfort Hotel Malmö, we incorporate everything that is important to us - environmental focus, perfect location, social areas to thrive on. All at a modest price tag.
We have a driven, inclusive and easy-going culture towards each other and our guests, and in this way we create the best conditions. We like to run the place like we own it, with main focus on the guest and his/hers needs.
The hotel is located in the heart of Malmö, 135 steps from Centralen, has 293 rooms, last but not least a Barception. And, we need a new addition to our reception team. You might be wondering what ''barception'' is. Easy. Bar + Reception = Barception.
You?
Candidates must have experience in working in a Reception at a hotel before (Some other service jobs might be equalized) - and proven leadership experience
Your role:
As the Barception Manager (frontdesk Manager) at Comfort Hotel® Malmö, you will have full responsibility for the department, including operating the M&E facilities. This includes recruitment for the department, training and motivating your team. In this role, you will be in charge of dividing your time working both administratively and operationally, always closely with your team. The position is a full-time, and you have the responsibility for reaching the department goals.
Who You Are:
You're someone who's always on top of things, well organized, well traveled and with a strong network. You're a joy-spreader with a contagious laugh, and speaking of contagious, we want your energy to inspire both our guests and your fellow team members. You have a relaxed and easy going style, yet you maintain a professional at all times. You're a natural when it comes to socializing and delivering top-notch service. You're reliable, taking full responsibility for achieving goals and results. You're the friend everyone calls in an emergency or when they need the perfect spot for a Tinder date dinner.
You are reliable and thrive when the hotel is busy. Reaching your goals motivates you and you identify as someone who has winning spirit. You will be part of the management team at the hotel and will in your role have great possibilities of setting the standard for what an airport hotel can be. Knowledge of Nordic languages and English is required, and proficiency in other languages is a plus. At Comfort, we value diversity and ensure that everyone-guests and employees alike-feels welcome. We have room for all!
If you're ready to lead our Barception, drive in-house sales, and ensure our meetings and events run seamlessly, we'd love to hear from you!
Join us in creating a space where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy everything Comfort Hotel Malmö has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!
Start Date: April,/May 2025 (or as agreed).
Apply now... as we make hiring in an ongoing process
Recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis.
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Arbetsplats Comfort Hotel Malmö
9221532