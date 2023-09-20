Barception Manager
2023-09-20
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Comfort Solna aims to prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. As the first ever Zero-Energy hotel, it's our vision to become the most sustainable hotel in the Nordics. We are located next to Friends Arena and Mall of Scandinavia, a highly central location in the vibrant area of Arenastaden. In our building you will find 336 rooms, 88 apartments and the Swedish HQ for our mother company Strawberry. Our hotel offers a large open lobby & co-working spaces, breakfast, lunch, gym and the heart of it all - our Barception. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us!
As Barception Manager at Comfort Hotel Solna you will run the aforementioned combined reception and bar. You will be responsbile for the day-to-day operations and lead and develop our Barception Crew. You will be responsible for scheduling, hiring & training, excellent operations and maintaining a high service standard, all while following our brand standards. Invoicing, cash flow management and revenue management are also part of your job. You handle many different important stakeholders as the Barception is the first point of contact for hotel guests, apartment guests and our colleagues from the head office.
You are an easy-going hands on person that can easily switch between tactical & strategic tasks on a day-to-day basis. You spread joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.
Some previous leadership experience as well as experience of working in a hotel reception is preferred.
Does this feel like a perfect match?
Go ahead and send your application via the Workbuster link now.
Deadline for last application: 10-10-2023
