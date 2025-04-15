Barception Crew 67% - Comfort Hotel Winn, Umeå
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Receptionistjobb / Umeå Visa alla receptionistjobb i Umeå
2025-04-15
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Umeå
, Härnösand
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Ready to be part of our crew?
At Comfort Hotel Winn we keep things real, urban, and uncomplicated. We give our guests what they need and skip the fluff, creating a space where locals, travelers, startups, and globetrotters all feel at home. We're looking for a barception team member who gets our vibe - someone who knows how to make guests feel welcomed, energized, and inspired.
What you'll be doing:
• Welcome guests with a friendly, no-nonsense approach, setting the tone for a great stay
• Handle check-ins, check-outs, bookings and inquiries and keeping the guest experience smooth and seamless
• Support guests with everything from local tips to insider recommendations, creating a connection that goes beyond the basics
• Keep the Barception buzzing with energy and positivity, working closely with colleagues to maintain Comfort's effortless, urban vibe
• Work hours will be according to schedule with shifts from 07:00-15:00 and 14:45-22:45 or when hours is needed, and will include weekends and holidays.
Is this you?
• You're upbeat, approachable, and thrive in a fast-paced, urban environment
• You're excited to be part of a diverse team, with colleagues from several backgrounds
• You're a natural at creating connections, making guests feel like they're exactly where they should be
• Quick on your feet, you adapt to whatever the day throws your way - with a smile
• Experience in hospitality or customer service is a bonus, but your personality and drive are what really count
As a barception crew member at Comfort Hotel, you need to be proficient in Swedish & English. Additional language skills may be beneficial to your application.
That little extra we offer our employees at Strawberry
We believe in making things easy - not just for our guests, but for our team too. Here's what you'll get:
• Opportunities to grow and make your mark within the Strawberry group
• Staff discounts and friends & family rates at our 200+ hotels
• Four free hotel nights each year
• A 25% discount on food & beverages at our restaurants and bars
• Sweet deals on experiences, travel, retail, and more.
• Access to a digital training and development tool with some mandatory and LOTS of other courses.
About Strawberry
Strawberry is not your typical hotel company. With over 240 hotels, 120 restaurants, and 20 spas, we create thousands of experiences every day. Built on our core values - energy, courage, and enthusiasm - our team of 20,000 employees from 166 countries keeps us moving forward.
Perfect match much?
Apply now and be part of a team that makes every stay easy, urban, and unforgettable. We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait - positions may be filled before the deadline. This is a permanent position for 67 % with a start date to be agreed upon. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Winn, Umeå Jobbnummer
9287513