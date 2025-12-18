Balance of Plant (BoP) Commissioning Manager
The Balance of Plant (BoP) Commissioning Manager will oversee the transition from mechanical completion to pre-commissioning activities at a prototype hydrogen-to-green steel plant in Boden, Sweden. The Balance of Plant scope includes water treatment plants, plant utility supplies, air separation units, and various other MEIP packages. The successful candidate will ensure that all systems are prepared for commissioning, working closely with the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) team to address any issues that may impact the commissioning schedule or safety requirements. The position requires strong experience in complex industrial projects and extensive knowledge of commissioning processes, exceptional organisational, technical, and leadership skills to ensure successful project completion and handover while managing all aspects of mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, and commissioning activities in accordance with industry standards and project objectives. This role is crucial in ensuring that the plant meets all performance and safety standards during the commissioning phase.
Key Responsibilities:
Mechanical Completion Handover:
Oversee the handover process from mechanical completion to pre-commissioning, ensuring all systems are fully completed, documented, and signed off according to project specifications.
Work closely with the construction and EPCM teams to ensure a smooth transition and that all punch list items are addressed before pre-commissioning begins.
Pre-Commissioning Activities:
Lead and manage the pre-commissioning phase, ensuring all systems (mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and control) are ready for commissioning.
Coordinate the commissioning team's activities to verify that all systems are installed correctly and are functioning as per design.
Ensure the integrity of all hydrogen and related systems before commissioning.
Coordination with EPCM and Other Stakeholders:
Liaise regularly with the EPCM contractor, the CSU Manager, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment and collaboration throughout the commissioning process.
Ensure that all systems and subsystems meet the standards required by the project scope and client expectations.
Provide technical guidance and support to address any issues that arise during the handover and commissioning phases.
Issue Identification and Resolution:
Proactively identify and resolve issues that may affect the commissioning schedule. This includes technical, operational, and resource-related challenges.
Escalate any unresolved issues to senior management promptly with recommendations for resolution.
Safety and Regulatory Compliance:
Prioritise safety in all aspects of the commissioning process. Identify any safety-related issues or concerns, and ensure that all team members and contractors comply with safety protocols.
Implement and monitor safety procedures in coordination with the HSE team to ensure all hydrogen systems meet both local and international standards.
Conduct regular safety audits and toolbox talks during the commissioning phase.
Documentation and Reporting:
Ensure that all necessary documentation (eg, inspection records, test reports, certifications) is completed, maintained, and submitted for project completion and handover.
Provide regular updates and progress reports to the CSU Manager and senior stakeholders, highlighting key milestones, risks, and mitigation strategies.
Systems Testing and Performance Verification:
Ensure all systems undergo pre-commissioning tests (including leak tests, integrity tests, and functional tests) to verify that they meet design specifications.
Lead the commissioning team in preparing for and executing performance testing, ensuring the hydrogen plant operates safely and efficiently at startup.
Training and Knowledge Transfer:
Support the CSU team by providing training and guidance to plant operators and technical staff, ensuring they are familiar with operational procedures and safety protocols for hydrogen systems.
Facilitate knowledge transfer from the commissioning team to the operations team for a smooth handover after start-up.
Schedule Management:
Work closely with the planning and scheduling teams to integrate commissioning activities into the overall project schedule, ensuring alignment with project timelines.
Identify and mitigate any risks that could impact the successful completion of the project within the agreed timeline.
Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical) or a related field. Advanced degrees or certifications in commissioning or project management are a plus.
Experience:
10+ years of experience in plant commissioning or construction, with a focus on hydrogen, chemical, oil & gas, or other industrial facilities.
Proven track record of managing the commissioning of large-scale, complex projects, particularly within the hydrogen or green energy industries.
Extensive experience in coordinating with EPCM contractors and managing multidisciplinary teams.
Technical Skills:
In-depth knowledge of mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, and commissioning procedures, particularly related to hydrogen plants or chemical processing facilities.
Strong understanding of safety protocols and regulatory compliance related to hydrogen systems.
Proficiency in the use of commissioning management software and tools.
Soft Skills:
Leadership and Team Management: Strong ability to lead, motivate, and manage a cross-functional team through complex commissioning processes.
Technical Expertise: In-depth knowledge of DRI and steel plant systems, including automation, instrumentation, process control, and plant systemisation.
Troubleshooting and Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical skills to troubleshoot issues during commissioning phases and provide effective solutions.
Project Management: Proficient in project planning and management tools, including Primavera, Completions Management Systems, and Microsoft Project.
Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills to facilitate clear interaction with team members, stakeholders, and vendors.
Safety Protocols: Extensive experience implementing and managing safety protocols within industrial commissioning environments.
Quality Assurance: Solid background in quality assurance and quality control processes to ensure adherence to project specifications and industry standards. Så ansöker du
