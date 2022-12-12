Backend Engineer
Do you want to drive the next digital revolution and radically improve healthcare?
The last few decades have seen area after area radically improved due to the rise of new technical innovations. Numerous industries have seized new technical opportunities and developed into more efficient and advanced versions of themselves. We are now in the starting blocks of yet another technical revolution, as health care is properly starting to take advantage of the technology that exists today, while also preparing for what will be available tomorrow.
Platform24 is a leading B2B healthtech company in Europe, yet just at the beginning of our journey - a journey so exciting it won us the award "growth company of the year" at TechArena. By combining AI and intelligent automation with deep medical knowledge, we are offering the most advanced and comprehensive platform solution in the market. Our platform is currently used by public and private healthcare in the Nordics, and soon the world as we progress with our ongoing international expansion.
At Platform 24 we strive to - through digitalization - improve healthcare by increasing availability and efficiency while also offering a better quality of care to the patient. By bridging the gap between physical and digital healthcare we will create "Healthcare 2.0".
What you will do
You will as part of one of Platform24's engineering teams have a key role in one of the most interesting health-tech startups. This means that you will have a significant impact and be part of shaping what tomorrow's healthcare looks like.
Our tech-stack consist of:
Java
Quarkus
Spring Boot
Kubernetes
GKE
To succeed in this role we believe you have:
Worked with Java and related frameworks.
Been involved in designing and building API's and microservices.
