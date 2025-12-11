Backend Developer to T-Unit
2025-12-11
T-Unit
We're a recently well-funded mission-driven startup building tools that help society withstand and adapt to security threats, natural disasters, extreme weather and other threats. Our platform powers simulation, scenario planning, incident management and early warning, enabling organizations to prepare for the unexpected.
About the Role
We're looking for a Backend Developer to help architect an AI-native platform for crisis management, including situational overviews, consequence modeling, and prioritization. Our platform supports users in making critical decisions with real-world effects.
As part of a growing start-up, this is an exciting opportunity to influence core technical decisions from day one and help build a collaborative, mission-driven team. You'll work on new development, shaping the tools and technology choices, and making an impact on how the platform evolves. Additionally, you'll be part of a cross-functional team and together work on tools that save lives and property. You will also have the opportunity to mentor peers across the engineering team and assist in hiring to build a strong and diverse team that works well together.
What you'll do
• Take an active role in developing the platform from the ground up, including core architectural choices and long-term technical decisions
• Help build secure and robust services that will keep running when other things break
• Work cloud-agnostic and sometimes on bare metal, with the flexibility to deploy parts in different customer cloud environments
• Be on the bleeding-edge to leverage local AI models to support users in making better decisions
What you bring:
We get that nobody ticks every box, and that's fine. We believe you are someone who thrives in a start-up environment, takes initiative and enjoys shaping ideas into solutions. If you're excited about the role, we'd love to hear from you.
• 4+ years of experience in back-end development
• Proficiency in some statically typed language (Golang or Java)
• Comfortable working in cross-functional teams and open to learning from others
It's a bonus if you have an interest or experience working with DevOps, as well as familiarity with on-prem environments and industries with high security and compliance requirements. Experience or interest in GIS (Geographical Information Systems), simulation, multi-user game development, knowledge-graphs or AI agents are also valuable.
What we offer
• Competitive compensation and the long-term upside of a promising start-up, backed by strong investors.
• Flexible work environment in an exciting impactful domain
• Support for professional development and continuous learning along with the growth of the company
• A team that values inclusion, empathy, and growth
We welcome applicants of all backgrounds, identities, and experiences. If you need accommodation at any stage of the hiring process, please let us know, we're happy to help. As part of our recruitment process, background checks are included.
