Backend Developer
2023-05-02
This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of financial services. We are experienced people who have worked within the financial industry/banking for a long time and want to create change. If you want to contribute to this change we are looking for an experience backend developer.
Key Responsibilities
• Developing backend applications (Mainly PHP, Laravel)
• Managing databases/storage (MariaDB and S3)
• Handling API's
• Contributing to our tech stack by influence with new technology.
The Qualifications
• 3-5 years of backend development
• Experience from building financial services
• High interest in new technology
• A good verbal and written communicator (in Swedish or English)
• Self-motivated individual with strong organizational and problem-solving skills
• A willingness to be flexible, prioritizing problems that are most important, and using the most appropriate tools
• Experience from agile ways of working
• Good understanding of all layers of application in the stack.
What to Expect as Part of Enkla
• To join a highly dedicated team to reshape the offer of financial products and services starting with mortgage loans
• A unique opportunity to shape the feature of banking
• Great challenges ahead! As a team, we must question and test the traditional boundaries to realize the full potential - creative thinking is a must-have!
About Enkla Financial
At Enkla Financial, we've digitized and simplified the mortgage process to make it faster and easier than ever for customers to take control of their mortgage.
OUR MISSION
We specialize in mortgages. With an innovative solution - and just a few simple steps - we will offer one of the lowest mortgage rates in the country to our customers. Ersättning
