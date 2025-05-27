Backend Developer - Installation and Customer Care
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
As a Backend Developer on our Installations & Customer Care team, you'll help transform how clean energy gets delivered by empowering the field workforce with intuitive, data-driven tools. This team focuses on digitalizing installation operations and supporting ongoing maintenance and customer care. You'll work at the intersection of software and real-world impact, building solutions that help installers and technicians do their best work every day.
In this role, you will:
Build intelligent backend systems that replace manual paperwork and disconnected workflows with scalable digital tools-bringing structure, traceability, and efficiency to field operations
Develop services that simplify collaboration and handovers between installers, planners, and support teams, ensuring smooth transitions and fewer dropped balls across the customer journey
Create platforms that collect and leverage operational data, helping us identify patterns, drive continuous improvement, and make smarter decisions at scale
Design infrastructure that empowers a traditionally non-digital workforce to adopt and rely on intuitive tools, enabling them to focus on delivering high-quality installations
Support post-installation care by enabling proactive maintenance, diagnostics, and revisit scheduling-improving long-term outcomes for both customers and the business
Help us scale into new regions and markets by building flexible systems that adapt to varying local requirements, work practices, and service models
We're changing how clean energy is installed and maintained-making it smarter, faster, and better for everyone involved. If you're excited about building backend systems that empower people in the field and drive tangible outcomes, this is the role for you.
What you bring to the team
Solid experience with product-driven software development and agile environments
Experience with Java and Spring Boot
Automated testing at different levels (unit tests, integration tests etc.)
Nice to have:
Rapid growth journeys (start-ups, scale-ups, new environments)
Databases (DynamoDB/PostgreSQL)
Event-driven architectures (Kafka)
Cloud DevOps (Docker, Kubernetes, continuous delivery, logging, metrics)
gRPC and Protobuf
Terraform
Kanban, Scrum, and/or a combination of both
Digitalization and modernisation of manual labour
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes' walk away
At Aira, we champion the next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet.
