Backend Customer Success Assistant
2024-07-01
Do you think the transformation towards a sustainable society is too slow? Are you a driven professional who wants to contribute to a greener future in a meaningful work setting? Are you convinced that your expertise can have a large impact on our society in a fast-growing and highly impactful company? Join SustainLab as Customer Success Manager!
Who are we?
SustainLab was founded in 2020 by professionals in sustainability and computer science. We are a group of diverse professionals with shared concerns about sustainability and climate issues. We came together and invested our time and passion to help companies, the main contributors to the issue, to accelerate change for better business - better planet.
What do we build?
Data is at the center of everything we build, and our solutions are data-intensive. We vendor an ecosystem of software solutions to help companies with their sustainability data both internally and across supply chains. Our solutions are used for automated data collection, KPI calculation, and data analytics and we process data related to environmental footprints, economical performances, social sustainability, etc. Our software consists of a dataflow infrastructure, data management applications, data science techniques, and BI tools.
Who are you?
You are a value-driven professional who cares about making an impact on sustainability and planetary issues, and wants to use your skills for good. You are passionate about sustainability technology and thrive when everyday has a new challenge. You understand sustainability, data and have a passion for data analytics.
What will you do?
Become proficient in using the SustainLab platform to ingest, process and visualise Sustainability data, as well as support sustainability reporting according to various legislations, such as CSRD, EU Taxonomy, SFDR, CDP, SBTi and GRI.
Learn about our data infrastructure and data pipeline which is the backbone of our platform and work on data processing and calculation operations
Play an active role in the development of our software from a backend perspective for a better match with our growing customer demands
Cooperate in software testing, requirement collection, and product releases
Live a culture of teamwork, quality, growth, drive to action, and excellence
What qualifications should you have?
Passion for technology and sustainability
Studies in engineering, data management, sustainability, business or related fields or proof of exceptional ability in the field
Experience from data analysis, office administration, and project management
Solution oriented, iterative and used to work in a fast paced environment. Previous start up experience is a plus.
A systematic but pragmatic approach paired with a high sense of ownership and taking pride in the work you accomplish as a team
Experience from roles implying data handling and data analytics is a bonus
Good interpersonal and communication skills
Fluent in English
Don't meet every single requirement? Studies have shown that women and people of color are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every single qualification. At SustainLab, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles.
How to apply?
Apply for the job by sending your application to maria@sustainlab.co
. You should include all the below information in your email.
Write "Backend Customer Success Assistant" in the title of your email
Add a link to your LinkedIn account
Attach your CV
Attach your personal letter. Passion and drive are important to us, so make sure to include what you are really passionate about and want to develop within the most.
