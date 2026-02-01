B2C Sales & Loyalty Manager
2026-02-01
B2C Sales and Loyalty Manager
As B2C Sales and Loyalty Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth, customer value, and loyalty activation through insight-led offering development, lifecycle management, and multichannel sales execution. Working closely with Marketing, Revenue, Channel Management, and Group Business Areas, you will ensure aligned commercial planning and execution while holding full Profit and Loss responsibility for B2C Sales.
This is a unique opportunity to shape the customer experience and deliver meaningful growth. By combining strategy with creative execution, you will strengthen customer relationships and take our B2C business to the next level.
Key Responsibilities:
Offering and Commercial development
• Plan and own the B2C offer portfolio, pricing proposals, value development, and segmentation logic.
• Develop targeted and competitive offers in cooperation with Group Business functions.
• Prepare B2C business cases and pricing models in alignment with revenue targets.
Sales and Lifecycle Management
• Lead B2C lifecycle strategy and define CRM-based triggers, personalisation and automation priorities.
• Strengthen loyalty value propositions and develop the roadmap in alignment with Group.
• Ensure clear targeting logic and channel input for Marketing and Channel Management.
Business Coordination and Collaboration
• Work closely with Marketing on targeting frameworks, campaign readiness, and performance evaluation.
• Brief and align with Group Production and Pricing teams, prepare and update price lists.
• Coordinate with Group Sales Management, Product Development and Digital team to align offering execution.
Analytics and Performance Management
• Monitor sales performance, conversion, offer efficiency, customer segmentation and competitive dynamics.
• Recommend actions based on insight and analytics, including optimisation of pricing, packaging, and CRM journeys.
Relevant background:
• Proven experience in sales planning, sales management, and analytics.
• Strong understanding of customer insights, CRM data, and marketing automation.
• Background in digital sales and B2C commercial development.
• Ability to lead and coordinate cross-functional projects effectively.
• Experience with loyalty programs is an advantage.
Your Profile:
• Commercially minded, analytical, and data-driven.
• Skilled in coordination and stakeholder management across multiple functions.
• Clear communicator, able to balance short-term delivery with long-term commercial planning.
• Proactive and structured, with the ability to lead through influence.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
At Tallink Silja Line, we value and live by our core principles: joy, commitment, collaboration, and professionalism. Our office is located at Värtaterminalen in Stockholm.
This is a permanent position with an initial six-month probation period. Salary as agreed. Start date is immediate or by agreement.
Are you our new colleague? We warmly welcome your application no later than the 15th of February. Selection and interviews will take place continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline-so apply today!
Tallink Silja Line is part of Tallink Grupp, one of the leading passenger and cargo shipping companies in the Baltic Sea region. The company operates a fleet of 11 vessels serving various routes under the brands Tallink Silja Line and Tallink Shuttle. Tallink Grupp employs around 4,000 people across Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, and Germany. Tallink Grupp's shares are listed on Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Helsinki.
