B2B Pipeline specialist - LG Electronics Nordic
2023-07-05
You will be part of the Nordic Product Management team for LG Electronics Nordic.
The position is for a start on consultant basis, with a good chance for permanent position. The position is based at the HQ office in Kista, reporting to Director of Product Management.
Role Description:
Responsible for B2B Pipeline Operations within Product Management - Manage trend on Sales Opportunties (Pipeline) as well as working with Nordic Sales Team to progress manage operations - Work with Director of Product Management to set Pipeline management strategy as well as managing indivudual projects with related salespersons
Key Operational Responsibilities
• Managing supply system between factories and LGE Nordic.
• Key person between HQ and LGE Nordic Sales team to communicate overall supply chain.
• Managing SCM database and analysis.
• Forecasting future demand by monitoring sell out in market.
• Stock management (both LGE Nordic and customers)
Requirement (Background and Experience)
• Experience in working with CRM tools such as salesforce.com
• Ability to use Microsoft Excel to manage Database and generate reports
• Fluent English and Korean
Personality & Competencies
• Number oriented, structured and logical.
• Being calm and objective under difficult situation.
• Solution oriented.
• Good communication skills
Other requirements
• Must have VISA
• Driver license and personal car is preferred.
Stakeholders
• LG Electronics Nordic Director of Product Management (Reporting Line)
Access: Immediately, according to agreement
Employment: Probationary employment 6 months
Working hours: Full time, Weekdays 08.00-17.00
Salary: Monthly salary according to agreement
Do you feel this role is the right next step for you? Then please send your application (CV & cover letter) ASAP, as we will be assessing applications continuously.
Zanna Ösze Consultant manager:zanna@rekryteringsgruppen.com
