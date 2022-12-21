Azure-Data Engineer
Do you have a passion for data and a desire to constantly learn new things? Do you have an eye for how data can be used to create business value and drive digital transformation? Are you comfortable trying, failing and trying again, and seeing it as a necessary process to grow and succeed? Then you can be our next Azure data engineer.
We are looking for Azure data engineers for our Digital Industry Solution teams in Malmö. Azure data engineers who thrive on advanced analytics, create customer value through data, and see continuous learning as a central part of driving value to customers. If you have previous experience with the Azure platform, that's a bonus, but with the right mindset, we know you can get this skill set in no time. After all, continuous learning is part of your DNA and you will have an excellent team that supports you both locally and globally.
The advanced analytics team at DXC is in high demand by our customers, who want partnerships as their businessmoves from an application-driven to a data-driven future. Data and insights are critical to creating customer value and guiding the customer's digital transformation. We believe you can become a key cog in this data-driven transformation and provide a link in the creation of advanced Azure data solutions to support customers' new data strategies.
DXC has a strong global presence with exciting high-profile customers and a network of highly skilled employees around the world. We work Virtual First, which means that you get a lot of freedom when it comes to working from home. Our local teams in Malmö, Valby and Århus consist of 43 fantastic colleagues, and soon you might be one of us?
As
an Azure data engineer, you build advanced data platforms and pipelines to support your customers' data-driven strategy. You will focus on developing innovative solutions within the Azure platform in close collaboration with our customers and the project team. It is your expertise that drives the continued growth, and you will have great influence and good opportunities to develop your career in analytics.
Among other things, you will:
• Build and configure data platforms and pipelines with the latest technology in Azure
• Develop in SQL, Python, and Scala
• Work closely with our customers and evaluateand recommend technical solutions to them
• Share knowledge and ideas with your team and constantly contribute to an inclusive and learning culture
Who are you?
Your attitude is crucial to our collective success. We are sure that you are curious, innovative and dare to fail, but at the same time are willing to learn from the experience. You constantly see learning as a way to develop and open the doors to the most interesting and inspiring customer projects. We believe that you are generous with your knowledge towards colleagues and customers so that we can grow together. .
You have a background where you have created complex data platforms in a number of industries, probably in both national and international contexts as well as in large and small organizations. You are used to working with team-based and agile projects. Clear and transparent communication with customers and colleagues has been success factors for you during previous projects, and an open inclusive attitude has made you excellent success with your project deliveries.
We also believe that you:
Have a good understanding of how data can create value for different types of organizations and industries
Is very comfortable with SQL programming
Are familiar with a computer engineer's toolbox (e.g. Python, Scala, R, PowerShell)
Have experience in building complex data flows (pipelines) Så ansöker du
