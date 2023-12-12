Azure Integrations Developer
We're not just another consultancy firm; we're on a mission to redefine what a data consultancy can be and achieve. Our mission begins and ends with trust because we understand that trust is the foundation of every successful partnership. As consultants, we see our role as one that goes beyond advice and services. We view it as a responsibility and an opportunity to help steer, shape, and create a world that's fairer for all through expertise in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust.
If you are a customer-oriented Azure Integration Developer with a knack for building robust and secure integrations using Azure services, please read on!
Wow, what is this all about?
As an Azure Integration Developer, you will have the opportunity, together with colleagues, to help our customers with their integration challenges from requirements to production and delivery. You will design, develop, deploy, and maintain Azure-based integration solutions using tools such as Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions and Azure API Management. You will be a part of a delivery team where you get to take part in strategic decisions about the design, development, and operations of solutions.
Epical is currently on an exciting journey, delivering high-quality integration solutions on various cloud platforms and expanding with interesting client projects in large and complex integration environments ahead. Our growth offers opportunities also for all our employees as we can tailor roles based on individual strengths and areas of interest. This is a unique opportunity for you to shape a role that mirrors your personal and professional ambitions.
The position is permanent, and considering our flexible setup, it allows you to work both from home and from any of our offices around the country (Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerås, Örebro and Skövde).
What do I need to be epical?
You have a few years of experience in system integration with Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions or experience with development and programming with C# and .NET. You also have experience with agile methodologies with CI/CD and DevOps. You are curious by nature and eager to learn the latest technologies by pursuing your own professional growth in our assignments.
Epical, who and why?
We believe that trust is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to making a difference in the world by helping organizations build trust through data and technology. We are here to create a future we can all trust.
In addition, we offer you:
The opportunity to join a team of Sweden's leading experts in Integration.
Career growth opportunities to become an Integration Architect leading deliveries or Principal Consultant paving the road for our integration community.
Stimulating and interesting assignments, working with large customers in complex environments and a team of talented integration professionals backing you up and helping you excel.
An organization that puts people first, supports work-life balance and offers flexible remote working possibilities.
Comprehensive compensation & benefits package.
Continuous education - leadership training, technical training, and support for certifications.
Do you want to become a part of something epic?
Hey, that's an awesome idea! Please, submit your application today. The selection process is ongoing, and to qualify for the position, you need to reside in Sweden and have a valid work permit.
Join us in shaping the future of data consultancy and making the world a fairer place for all.
Data-driven business beyond the expected.
